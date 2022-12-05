Free energy scheme continues to go from strength to strength

Published: 5th December 2022 09:44

The Warmer Homes project, a scheme to install free solar panels, air source heat pumps and insulation in low-income private homes is celebrating completing phase 1 of its programme.

There are 2,272 homes across a consortium of 22 council areas, led by Portsmouth City Council, which have received more than 2,500 measures to help them save money from their bills at a time of hardship for many. The scheme has spent almost £17 million increasing home comfort and reducing energy bills for thousands of people since being funded by the Department of Business Energy and Industrial Strategy in 2020.

As well as big energy savings to households, the scheme has also successfully reduced carbon emissions by 73,598 tonnes through the measures delivered and improved the comfort level in many homes during the cold months. A local workforce of contractors has been paid to Install the panels, pumps and insulation, employing more people in the low-carbon supply chain and enabling small businesses to develop new skills.

Councillor Kimberly Barrett, Portsmouth City Council’s Cabinet Member for Climate Change and Environment said:

“The Portsmouth-led Warmer Homes scheme has been a great success, both in terms of energy and carbon savings. Hearing the feedback of residents who have been helped under the scheme has been heart-warming, with many feeling they can now much better afford their bills and keep their house warmer this winter, because of the free measures we have installed, whether solar, insulation or air source heat pumps.

"We are continuing to send letters to households we feel will qualify for the scheme so, if you receive a letter, please don’t hesitate to apply. We are also attending events around the city so keep an eye out for Switched on Portsmouth to talk to the team and find out more.”

Although phase 1 of the funding has now been delivered, installation of free measures will continue. It is not too late to take advantage of the Warmer Homes grant fund, but eligible houses have their measures installed on a first-come first-served basis.

If your property has an EPC rating of D or below, and you have a household income of less than £20,000 after housing costs or you receive means-tested benefits, you might be eligible to benefit from up to £25,000 worth of upgrades.

Not sure what your EPC rating is? You can find out on the government website - https://www.gov.uk/find-energy-certificate

Carole Marsh, a Portsmouth resident who had solar panels installed under the Warmer Homes scheme said:

"It was so easy to get the solar panels fitted, it only took a few hours. It has definitely been worth while having and they really do make a difference. I'm really pleased that I had it done."

To find out if you are eligible for these free installations, visit the Switched On Portsmouth website at www.switchedonportsmouth.co.uk or call 0800 038 5737

