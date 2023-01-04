Survey reveals 84% in Portsmouth are concerned about climate change

Published: 4th January 2023 13:36

City-wide survey shows 84% of Portsmouth residents are concerned about climate change, with over half (51%) stating they are "very concerned".

In responding to the Big Portsmouth Survey carried out between August and October 2022, most residents (82%) said they feel climate change is affecting Portsmouth, with a third (34%) stating it was affecting Portsmouth "a great deal".

Although general awareness of climate change was high, more specific awareness of "net zero" commitments was less, with 45% of respondents stating they knew "hardly anything" or "hadn't heard about it".

When asked about which areas of council services should be the focus when developing the climate change strategy and carbon action plans, 70% selected "consumption and waste" and "travel and transport" from a list of options.

Nearly half of residents (46%) felt the council "needs to do much more" to address climate change, as well as provide more information on climate change actions (21%).

Results also suggested that more than half (58%) of residents are unaware of the energy schemes provided by the council's Switched On Portsmouth service around home energy and energy efficiency advice.

Cllr Kimberly Barrett, Cabinet Member for Climate Change and Environment at Portsmouth City Council, said:

"Thank you to all residents that took the time to share their views on climate change. These views are invaluable in understanding your concerns and what matters to you.

"We will look at how we can further reduce carbon emissions in Portsmouth alongside existing actions such as running the bin lorries on lower carbon fuel, introducing electric vehicle charge points, Beryl bikes, and providing electric shore power at the Port.

"To make our vibrant coastal city a healthy, green and safe place to live, these results will help guide how we develop and prioritise our local response to the climate crisis and meet our target to be a "net zero carbon" council and city by 2030."

More than 1,600 residents had their say in The Big Portsmouth Survey, research undertaken by Portsmouth City Council. The Big Portsmouth Survey was open to Portsmouth residents aged 16 and over from 26 August until 16 October 2022.

The survey looked to understand the local impact of the rising cost of living on residents in the city, views around sustainable travel, how the city should be responding to the climate crisis, and about cultural activities and opportunities for things to do which align with the Portsmouth city vision for 2040.

Residents shared their experiences and views through an online survey, via a telephone consultation service or community events.

The council did some similar research in 2020 and 2021, but with a focus on the impact of coronavirus.

Residents can stay informed of future consultations by signing up for email alerts on the council website: www.portsmouth.gov.uk/updates

Portsmouth City Council is investing in their climate change response to make the city a cleaner, greener, and safer place to live. By continuing to provide knowledge, attract funding, and collaborate with the community on projects that tackle climate change whilst addressing our local challenges.

Anyone interested in receiving news on the council's plans to tackle climate change, funding opportunities, and how you can get involved can sign up to receive email updates by going to portsmouth.gov.uk/climateaction

