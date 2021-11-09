Portsmouth Climate Festival closing event

Published: 9th November 2021 15:11

This Friday (12 November), members of the public are invited to join the Portsmouth Climate Festival Closing Event, to learn how to tackle climate change in the city and have their say in this critical debate.

For the past three weeks, Portsmouth has hosted its own Climate Festival , established by the University of Portsmouth, Portsmouth City Council and the Portsmouth Climate Action Board, to coincide with the UN Climate Change Conference - COP26 - in Glasgow.

As COP 26 comes to a close, the University is hosting a Question Time-style discussion with the chance to learn what happened at COP26 and what it means for climate action in Portsmouth.

Moderated by Mark Waldron (editor of The Portsmouth News), the panelists include Clare Seek (Member of Portsmouth Climate Alliance), Professor Steve Fletcher (Professor of Ocean Policy and Economy at the University, member of the UN International Resource Panel and chair of the Portsmouth Climate Action Board), Councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson, Leader of Portsmouth City Council, Stephen Morgan MP (Portsmouth South) and Destiny Kennedy (Member of Youth Parliament for Portsmouth).

Professor Fletcher said: “While COP26’s remit is to commit to urgent climate action across the world, the Portsmouth Climate Festival has brought together organisations and communities in a range of special events to explore the core issues faced by the City.

"The climate emergency remains the biggest long-term challenge our city faces. We need to make tackling climate change a top priority. This event will give the people of Portsmouth a chance to find out more and encouragement to help make a difference.”

Portsmouth Music Hub will open the evening with a performance of ‘One World’ by local school children and Portsmouth City Council will announce the winner of the climate crowdfunder competition.

The event will be held at the No. 6 Cinema in the Portsmouth Historic Dockyard starting promptly at 18.00 until 20.00 on Friday 12 November.

The event is free but booking via Eventbrite is essential – https://portsmouthclimatefestival.org/events/climate-festival-closing-event/

Names of attendees will be held with security at the entrance, and you will need to present photographic ID when you arrive at the Dockyard. This event is suitable for age 14+.

