Port ready to dock and roll with installation of new e-scooter docking station

Published: 12th January 2022 12:50

Portsmouth International Port has continued its drive towards a sustainable future as they take part in a city-wide rental e-scooter trial, alongside offering electric vehicle charging options for passengers and staff.

With this expansion of Portsmouth's rental e-scooter trial, passengers can now travel by rental e-scooter to interchange with regular ferry and National Express services that serve the port, and visiting cruise passengers have a sustainable option for exploring the city.

It also means that staff working at the port, or at businesses nearby, have another environmentally friendly way of getting to the workplace.

Portsmouth is one of a number of cities taking part in a national trial of rental e-scooters. Portsmouth City Council is working with Solent Transport and e-scooter provider, Voi Technology, to provide rental trials in Portsmouth and Southampton as part of the Future Transport Zone Programme. The trials form part of a national approach to building a more sustainable travel network.

Councillor Lynne Stagg, Cabinet Member for Traffic & Transportation at Portsmouth City Council said: "It's great news that we've been able to expand the successful rental e-scooter trial into the port. This will really benefit staff and visitors in helping them to reach their destination in a much more sustainable way.

"We're working with all our transport partners to help build a travel network that supports a greener, healthier and better-connected future for Portsmouth with cleaner air for everyone to enjoy".

Matthew Pencharz, Head of Public Policy UKI & the Netherlands at Voi said, “We have seen a growing number of people adopting Voi e-scooters to travel in a sustainable manner around Portsmouth, with over 214,000 rides taken since the beginning of the trial.

“By making our carbon-neutral e-scooters available to those who travel to and from the Portsmouth International Port, we are encouraging even more people to leave their cars behind, reducing congestion and pollution in the city.”

Electric vehicle charging points for staff at the port

Taking part in the e-scooter trial is just one of a number of sustainable travel initiatives at the port. Four electric vehicle charging points have been installed for staff to use, free of charge, to encourage the switch away from fossil fuels. The port's fleet of maintenance vehicles have also been switched to electric versions

For passengers and the public, two InstaVolt 50kW DC electric vehicle (EV) rapid charging stations are now available situated opposite the terminal building. The stations offer simple, contactless payment with no connection charge and no subscription – just tap your payment card to start the charge and pay for what you use.

All these projects are just a small part of Portsmouth International Port's bold ambitions to reduce carbon and emissions. Their aim is to reach net-zero carbon by 2030, and then to become the UK's first zero-emission port by 2050, in-line with the government's Maritime 2050 strategy.

Andrew Williamson, passenger operations manager at Portsmouth International Port said: "I'm delighted that we are supporting this city-wide rental e-scooter trial, along with adding EV charging options for passengers and staff.

"As we move towards net-zero carbon and zero emission future at the port, it's important that we offer a wide range of options to enable them travel to the port sustainably. I'm also looking forward to trying one myself to get around the city in the near future."

Cllr Kimberly Barrett, Cabinet Member for Climate Change and the Green Recovery at Portsmouth City Council added: "I continue to be impressed with the port's commitment to sustainability. As a municipal port, owned and operated by the council, their contribution towards creating a cleaner future for Portsmouth, and the wider maritime sector, sets a great example to others."

To rent an e-scooter you must be 18 years old or over and hold at least a provisional driving licence. Privately-owned e-scooters remain illegal, except on private land and with the land owner’s permission.

