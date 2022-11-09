No COP-outs from Portsmouth's port as they announce new sustainability coordinator

Published: 9th November 2022 12:58

Portsmouth International Port are delighted to welcome Elly Howe as their new environmental and sustainability coordinator, in time for the major climate conference COP27. She will help them reach their ambitious targets of net-zero by 2030 and becoming emission free by 2050.

As COP27 takes place in Egypt this week, countries need to build on previous commitments to tackle the global challenges we face due to climate change. The clock is ticking on the time we have left to make a meaningful impact, which is why it is vital that everyone plays a part by reducing their carbon emissions.

Portsmouth International Port have further demonstrated their commitment to net-zero and becoming emission free by recruiting a new environmental and sustainability coordinator, who will help bring all the relevant projects together and drive them forward.

The post was offered to Elly Howe, who is also studying for a BSc in Environmental Science at the Open University, alongside working at the port. Elly said:

"I’m thrilled to be joining the team at such an important, exciting and challenging time. Our journey to reach net-zero and emissions free will not be an easy one and will require us innovate, collaborate and learn from the challenges we encounter along the way.

"However, I am full of optimism after witnessing the willingness, determination and desire for change from all my new colleagues at the port and across the wider council. Watch this space!"

Among the first projects that Elly has been working on is a new initiative to get ideas from staff on how to reduce the port's environmental impact, and a sponsorship programme for proposed green walls around the port's boundary.

She's also been getting know all the people behind the living laboratory of existing projects at the port, along with colleagues across the council and the wider city, who are all working hard to improve the lives of residents and tackle the climate crisis.

Cllr Kimberly Barrett, Cabinet member for Climate Change and Environment at Portsmouth City Council said: "I've been so impressed with Elly's enthusiasm since she started in this new role. There is so much going on at the port as part of their drive towards net-zero and becoming emission free, that her job will be integral to ensuring their plans remain on-track.

"As a council we're committed to implement our strategy to be a leader in reducing carbon impact of our buildings and activity, alongside reaching net-zero by 2030, so I'm looking forward to seeing the outcome of these important projects."

Stephen Watkyns, head of engineering at Portsmouth International Port added: "As the port continues to grow, we have a responsibility to residents that we do so without harming the local environment. I'm delighted to have Elly as part of the team, who will help us achieve that vision as set out in the port's 20 year Masterplan."

