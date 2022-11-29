Port's carbon neutral terminal hailed 'amazing for the city' as construction reaches halfway milestone

Published: 29th November 2022 15:23

Rt Hon Penny Mordaunt MP joined Leader of the Council Gerald Vernon-Jackson and port director Mike Sellers today (Friday 25 Novemebr) to view Portsmouth International Port’s carbon neutral terminal extension as it reaches the halfway construction stage, which will strengthen the city's position a major UK port.

After receiving £11.25m funding from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, to build new facilities work has been continuing at pace for a grand summer opening.

The carbon neutral extension will feature:

- a sky garden, where passengers can enjoy views of the port

- underfloor heating powered by seawater

- energy generated by solar PV

- new walkway from the current terminal to the new check-in area

- interior living walls

- a baggage hall

- exclusive cruise lounge

Rt Hon Penny Mordaunt MP said: "This is wonderful, as well as generating new income for the port it's also going to create income and jobs for the city.

"The new terminal will really help lift the feel of the city, which is great. As a council owned port it's a unique set-up that can help subsidise services and also help run schemes for young people looking for work experience, providing a great connection that brings all stakeholders together.

"The next couple of years are going to be really amazing for our city."

Cllr Gerald Vernon-Jackson, Leader of Portsmouth City Council said: "It is fantastic to see the transformation taking shape and you can start to imagine the impact the additional space will provide.

"We're excited for passengers to experience travelling through Portsmouth, which already boasts so many fantastic advantages, from excellent transport connections to a spectacular waterfront, this new terminal is an enhancement to their journey.

"As a council-owned port the benefits to residents are significant, bringing in essential income to help provide for services. This is also a public place, so I'm looking forward to residents visiting and enjoying the views from the new outside terrace."

Mike Sellers, Portsmouth International Port director said: "Everyone at the port is excited to see the work taking place on the new extension, which a crucial addition as the port gets busier.

"We're proud of the partnerships with our existing customers, and we're thrilled we can provide exceptional facilities for their guests. It shows the strength of the port that we have to build this new extension to cope with demand and provide capacity for the increase activity in Portsmouth.

"We're on track for a summer opening, which is something everyone can look forward to."

Due to an increase in cruise ships calling at the port the transformation is necessary to create capacity to manage an anticipated additional 250,000 passengers a year, in addition to the port's current two million.

It will create over 2500 jobs nationally, including 550 in the city. Cruise ships are forecast to increase in Portsmouth with each call expected to generate up to £1.5m through port charges, passenger and crew spend on local goods and services such as hotels and attractions, and also supplies to the ship.

The transformation will be cutting-edge in environmental development, helping the port achieve its ambition to become carbon neutral by 2030 and zero emissions by 2050.

The port was part of a successful £20m bid called Transforming the Visitor Economy, which also includes funding for Hilsea Lido and the creation of the UK's longest urban park 'Linear Park' in the north of the city.

The creation of the longest urban Linear Park in the UK, connects the west of the city to the eastern edge, with enhanced cycling and walking facilities providing a tourist offer that is local, national and international.

