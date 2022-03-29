Work planned this April on Havant Thicket Reservoir

Work is taking place on and around site in March, April and May as part of the Havant Thicket Reservoir project.

From 20th April 2022, tree removal and ecological mitigation is taking place along the proposed Northern Access Route and on the new junction of the B2149.

The work is in preparation for creating a new Northern Route to access the Havant Thicket Reservoir site. This route will be used by construction traffic during the main works and will minimise disruption for residents in Warren Park and Rowlands Castle.

Road Closures

Single lane closures on the B2149 will be in effect on the following dates:

28th March to 30th March – Night (7pm – 5am)

31st March and 1st April – Day (8am – 4:30pm)

20th April from 6pm to 21st April at 7am

25th April to 28th April – 9:30am to 4:30pm

2nd May to 6th May – 9:30am to 4:30pm Footpath Closures

The footpath running north to south through The Avenue will be closed from 1st April on weekdays and Saturday mornings. It will reopen from midday on Saturdays and will be open for the duration of the Easter Bank Holiday.

Environmental mitigation

As part of the Havant Thicket Reservoir project, Portsmouth Water has developed an extensive environmental mitigation and compensation package which includes creating and improving more than 200 hectares of woodland and wood pasture.

Large-scale habitat restoration will be undertaken within Havant Thicket woodland, Bell’s Copse and on Portsmouth Water owned land in Staunton Country Park. Portsmouth Water will also create 80 hectares of wood pasture on a local plot of land and is working with a local environmental group to relocate 80 trees from within The Avenue and replant these locally.

Ruari Maybank, Project Director, Havant Thicket Reservoir, said: “Havant Thicket Reservoir is an environmentally-led project and we are confident that it will have a lasting, positive impact on the environment in and around the site. We making every effort to protect wildlife and enhance local habitats while work is carried out. We have already installed around 300 new bat boxes in woodland adjacent to the reservoir site and ecologists will be present for the duration of the work to ensure bats, birds, dormice and other wildlife are carefully safeguarded throughout.”