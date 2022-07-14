https://analytics.google.
Please use water wisely as hot weather is set to continue

Published: 14th July 2022 08:44
Customers are being asked to use water wisely over the coming weeks as the hot weather is expected to continue.

Bob Taylor, Chief Executive Officer for Portsmouth Water, said: “Despite a very low level of rainfall in recent months resulting in our groundwater levels being 3 meters below the long- term average – the last 7 months has been the 5th driest on record (since 1891!) – we still have water available in our boreholes and key reservoirs.

“However, when there is a period of prolonged extreme hot weather like we are experiencing at the moment, demand from customers can increase to such a level that at times people are using water at a faster rate than we can pump it from our sources to customers’ taps.

This is where our customers can play a crucial part in ensuring there is water available for everyone by using water wisely."

Bob added: “Our team has been working round the clock to keep supplies flowing. We are asking our customers to use water wisely to help us ensure we have plenty for everyone. Just simple tips like taking a shorter shower or not watering your lawns – they will go brown but they will recover – will make a big difference. Customers can play a crucial part in ensuring there is water available for everyone this summer by using water wisely.”

For more water saving tips visit www.watersworthsaving.org.uk

For more information contact Ian Limb, Head of Human Resources. Telephone 07850 775578

E-mail: i.limb@portsmouthwater.co.uk

