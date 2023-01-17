New video showcases Havant Thicket Reservoir’s commitment to the environment

Published: 17th January 2023 11:34

A new video showcases the extensive environmental work carried out on the Havant Thicket Reservoir project in the past twelve months.

The short film shows specialist ecologists carefully moving macroinvertebrates (such as water beetles) from water courses on site to new, attractive habitats created locally.

Portsmouth Water has consistently gone above and beyond the commitments of its planning application with regards to environmental mitigation and compensation.

The water company’s plans include both onsite and offsite work that involves planting and improving more than 200 hectares of woodland and wood pasture as well as creating the new wetland on the northern shore to support local bird species.

Ruari Maybank, Project Director for Havant Thicket Reservoir, said: “Havant Thicket Reservoir is first and foremost an environmentally led project and I think this new video does a fantastic job of showing just how much care and planning goes into our ecological work.

“We’ve been monitoring the site and surrounding areas since 2005 and have a detailed awareness of the wildlife here and how to relocate species in the safest possible ways. All of this work is strictly regulated and is being carried out under licences from Natural England.”

Portsmouth Water was granted planning permission for Havant Thicket Reservoir because of the exceptional need to protect world-renowned habitats, the River Test and the River Itchen, in Hampshire by providing a new sustainable source of water.

As well as supplying water, once complete in 2029, Havant Thicket Reservoir will become a new, green leisure facility for the local community. There will be a visitor centre, a network of cycling and walking paths, bridleways, as well as a wetland on the northern shore.

For more information about the project, visit: https://havant-thicket- reservoir.uk.engagementhq.com/

For regular updates, sign up to the Havant Thicket Reservoir e-newsletter, here: https://www.portsmouthwater.co.uk/new-reservoir/contact/

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.