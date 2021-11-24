https://analytics.google.
Flood defence work set for Southsea Castle

Published: 24th November 2021 14:34
A section of promenade between Southsea's Blue Reef Aquarium and the Pyramids will close from January 2022 as construction begins on the next phase of the Southsea Coastal Scheme.
 

Works around Southsea Castle will require closure of the promenade until November 2023.

Advance notice boards will be erected in the area this week, showing a diversion route for promenade users over the closure period and previewing the completed design.

Cllr Hugh Mason, Cabinet Member for Planning Policy and City Development said:

"We decided to wait until January to close this section of promenade so that people can have full access over the Christmas and New Year periods.

"By creating a diversion route we are ensuring that people can still use the area around the landward side to the castle while we replace the current promenade and build the new sea defences.

"Once reopened, a new split-level promenade will improve accessibility and create a sense of openness around Southsea Castle and along the seafront."

The Southsea Coastal Scheme is the UK’s largest local authority-led coastal defences’ project, worth more than £100M. It will stretch for 4.5km from Old Portsmouth to Eastney.

 

 


 

