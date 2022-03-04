Funding floods in for Southsea Coastal Scheme

Published: 4th March 2022 13:21

A major funding boost of £38m has been delivered to the Southsea Coastal Scheme to secure the project's future in delivering essential coastal defence works.

The new funding from the Environment Agency comes in addition to more than £100m granted before construction of the Scheme got underway in 2020.

As the UK's largest local-authority led coastal defences’ project, the Scheme will deliver protection to more than 10,000 homes and 700 businesses.

The additional funding will enable the Scheme to continue with its ambitious plans for the flood protection of the city, while ensuring it remains affordable in the light of the rapidly changing economic and construction outlooks.

Cllr Hugh Mason, Cabinet Member for Planning Policy and City Development said:

"This is fantastic news for Portsmouth as it will allow us to defend our residents from flooding and ensure economic growth that will benefit the city for the next generation and beyond.

"In addition, it will enhance our seafront by enabling it to become a 'must visit' destination.

"What is more, this additional money shields Portsmouth City Council from greater liabilities in relation to increasing construction costs during these uncertain times."

Nick Gray, Flood and Costal Risk Manager, Solent and South Downs, Environment Agency said:

"The Environment Agency’s additional funding will help deliver flood protection to thousands of homes and businesses in Portsmouth. Our partnership with Portsmouth City Council has shown what can be achieved when working together."

Southsea Coastal Scheme Project Director Guy Mason said:

"This extra funding is the result of extremely hard work undertaken by both organisations and highlights the importance of flood defence in future proofing major cities from the accelerating impacts of the climate crisis.

"We will continue to work together to ensure the successful delivery of this major scheme which is the UK's largest local-authority led coastal defences’ project."

