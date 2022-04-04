Latest news from Southsea Coastal Scheme

|
|
The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area
Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
About Cookies
Cookies and AboutMyArea
AboutMyArea use cookies to enable some advanced functionality, including those used by 3rd parties such as Google Analytics and AddThis. Some pages may have other 3rd party "widgets" that utilise their own cookies. Please view the link below for help on managing these and other cookies.
By continuing to use our site, we will assume you're happy to accept our use of cookies.
Find out more about cookies and how to manage them.