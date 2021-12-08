https://analytics.google.
  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Island City Living Mobile App
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

University of Portsmouth Professor named UNESCO Chair

Published: 8th December 2021 09:50
Professor Pierre Failler, Director of the Centre for Blue Governance at the University of Portsmouth, has pledged to address critical gaps in the governance of the world’s oceans in the pursuit of a sustainable ocean economy, after being named UNESCO Chair in Ocean Governance.

The Chair will help meet the relevant challenges for the successful implementation of the UN Decade of Ocean Sciences for Sustainable Development through new and existing research projects.  Professor Failler will focus on the dissemination of new ideas, training in other countries and information and documentation on ocean sciences and governance. This includes the setting up of annual international ocean governance workshops, seminars and conferences.

Professor Failler, who is Professor of Economics in the Faculty of Business and Law, plans to focus on innovative interdisciplinary methods, approaches and expertise with a view to guiding a sustainable ocean economy.  He also plans to establish a strong network with countries in the Global South and other UNESCO Chairs, acting as a hub for information and connecting global stakeholders including non-governmental organisations, the private sector and government agencies harnessing higher education innovations and information and communication technologies

Professor Failler says, “I am delighted to be awarded the UNESCO Chair in Ocean Governance at the University of Portsmouth. The Chair means that we will be working in close partnership with UNESCO officials to improve the governance of the world’s oceans.  There are many challenges to overcome during the UN Decade of Ocean Sciences for Sustainable Development.  It is an opportunity to bring about the systemic change that is so necessary to safeguard the future of our oceans. 

“At the moment intentions are good but too fragmented.  It’s time for countries and science to stop working in isolation and work together.”

This new position builds on the University of Portsmouth’s reputation and ability to be able to influence global policy on sustainability issues.  Through the Universities' Revolution Plastics initiative led by Professor Steve Fletcher the University is leading the way in finding a solution to the global plastic waste crisis.  

Professor Anne Anderson, Vice-Chair & Non-Executive Director for Higher Education, UK National Commission for UNESCO said, "My huge congratulations to Professor Pierre Failler and his colleagues on the award of the new UNESCO Chair in Ocean Governance at the University of Portsmouth.

I hope that the establishment of this new UK UNESCO Chair will enhance Professor Failler’s work with UNESCO and help to create long-lasting and fruitful international partnerships in ocean governance during this crucial UN Decade of Ocean Sciences for Sustainable Development."

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | Business Talk | Environment & Sustainablility | Police & Crime | Council Elections 2021 | Culture | Newsletters | Charity News | Health and Wellbeing | Tales From the City | Sunday Supplement | Albert Road Directory | Student Voice | Shaping Portsmouth | Have Your Say | Photo Galleries | Quiz Corner | Days Gone By | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies