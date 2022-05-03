Final call for plastic pollution survey - this weekend

Published: 3rd May 2022 20:14

Diary Date: Two family friendly fun days, which include free refreshments, activities and citizen science on Saturday 7(at St Mary’s Church Fratton Road, PO1 5PA and Sunday 8 (at Stacey Community Centre, Walsall Rd P03 6DN) May from 11-3pm.

Are re you concerned about plastic waste in the environment? This coming weekend is the last chance to get involved with the city-wide plastic survey being run by the University’s Revolution Plastics team. The survey will run from Friday 6 to Sunday 8 May. Taking part is easy you just need to download the University-supported Jetsam app.

Organisers are hoping that this weekend will be the best so far for data collection. Nearly 500 photos of plastic waste were uploaded during last month’s survey, helping identify ‘problem areas’ in the city.

Sam Winton, Project Lead, said: “It was great to see so much enthusiasm for last month’s survey - plastic pollution is a big problem on our streets so I hope as many staff as possible can get involved in the next survey. We’re hoping staff will find ten minutes in their day to take part in the survey or join in one of the family fun days we have planned at the weekend.”

About the Mapping Portsmouth’s Plastic Project

The Mapping Portsmouth’s Plastic (MAPP) project is a world first – a city wide plastic survey, designed to help find solutions to reduce plastic waste in Portsmouth. It’s being led by the University’s Revolution Plastics team and Jetsam. It’s something anyone with a smartphone can get involved with and it only takes 15 minutes. Jetsam is free and easy to use. You simply open the app and take a picture of whatever plastic you find when out and about in the city over the weekend.

It can be anywhere of your choosing – as long as it’s part of the city. All you need to do is download the app and take a walk. Any plastic waste you spot, take a picture in the app and it will be automatically uploaded.

All photos carry the exact location of the moment the picture is taken. This will help researchers form a ‘heat map’ showing hotspots of plastic waste in the city. It also means the community can see when and where plastic is building up. It’s the first stage of tackling the plastic problem in our fabulous city.

