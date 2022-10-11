University partners with the Royal Institution to offer exciting careers event

Published: 11th October 2022 15:27

The University is Portsmouth is collaborating with the Royal Institution to run an interactive event, which will explore how technology can help build a cleaner, more sustainable future.

An exciting hands-on careers event for young people to explore the world of energy and electronic engineering will take place at the Royal Institution (Ri) in London later this month.

The University of Portsmouth is collaborating with the Ri to run the interactive event which will tackle how technology can play a helping hand in building a cleaner, more sustainable future for everyone.

At the event on 21 October, young people will hear from expert scientists from the University, as well as people earlier on in their research careers. They will have the opportunity to ask them questions and learn what life is like as a scientist. There will also be a chance to explore a number of different hands-on exhibits from research groups and companies across the UK.

Victor Becerra, Professor of Power Systems Engineering from the University’s School of Energy and Electronic Engineering, said: “The world is advancing at speed and it’s an exciting time to see the pace of developments in energy and electronic engineering.

“From electric vehicles to renewable energy and artificial intelligence, our lives are constantly changing and it’s likely they’ll keep changing as we try to keep on top of new technology.

“We hope this event will inform young people about how jobs in this fast-growing sector can improve the world and we hope they’ll feel inspired to pursue careers in STEM to help address some of the biggest challenges the world is facing.”

‘The future is energy’ event is part of The Ri’s flagship For Your Inspiration event series, offering young people a chance to explore in depth a variety of different STEM topics and the diverse range of careers to be found in them.

Dr Daniel Glaser, Director of Science Engagement at the Ri said: “How we create, distribute and use energy is one of the fundamental aspects of how societies function. From generating energy with solar panels to making trains run more efficiently, technology can play a helping hand to build a cleaner, more sustainable future for everyone.

“Our ‘For your inspiration’ events are a real highlight of our activities at the Ri, and a great opportunity for young people making career choices to explore the many exciting jobs there are on offer in STEM.”

The event is on Friday 21 October from 6.00 – 9.00pm and is suitable for ages 13+. It is free for Ri Young Members and costs £16 for a standard ticket or £10 for a concession ticket.

To find out more and book a place, please visit: https://www.rigb.org/whats-on/your-inspiration-future-energy

