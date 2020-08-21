Go Eat Outside in Palmerston Road South

Published: 21st August 2020 14:59

Residents are being encouraged to go local and eat outside in Palmerston Road South, which is now temporarily closed to traffic under Covid-19 legislation to support a more continental style atmosphere on the street, based around on-street seated dining, and to create more space for social distancing.

The scheme was installed last Friday and there was a slight change to the original plan as the bollards needed to be installed by Meat and Barrel instead of by Wild Thyme. Palmerston Road South is now closed from its junction with Villiers Road to Osborne Road, except for deliveries prior to 11am. Extra signage has been installed in Auckland Road to further alert vehicles to the closure.

The idea for the scheme initially came from a group of independent traders in the road and then was developed based on feedback from other residents and businesses. The majority of respondents supported the proposal.

Cllr Steve Pitt, the council's Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Economic Development, said: "We have been pleased to hear positive feedback from businesses about how well it seems to be working. Sadly we are starting to hear that some hospitality venues in the city are closing. It is therefore more important than ever that we support businesses where we are able and that you eat out locally if you can.

"As a scheme that is being implemented in response to identified need in respect of Covid-19 we will be continually monitoring this temporary scheme on a monthly basis."

Residents and businesses can report any concerns to the Business Support Team on 023 9284 1641.

This work has been funded by the Re-opening High Streets Safely Fund from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF).

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.