Photo of the Month for January 2021
|Published: 1st February 2021 19:15
Photo of the Month: January 2021
Pete Sowalsky
We loved Pete's shot of the iconic bandstand, a place in Portsmouth that people enjoy for so many different reasons. The contrast between the sky and ground, the long shadows, the silhouettes of the birds and walkers and of course the bandstand itself with its moon and crescent made this such a worthy winner
Robin Blair
We thought Robin's shot was really beautiful and was one of very few photos that had a person central to the composition. The silhouette of the figure fishing contrasted against the richness and depth of colour generated by the setting sun is stunning. We also felt that the shot told or suggested a story and therefore deserved to be a winner.
We cannot wait to see February's submissions and thank you again to all those who took the time to take such fantsatic photos and to share them with the AboutMyArea / Island City Living community.
Report this article as inappropriate
Comments
You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.