Photo of the Month for January 2021

Published: 1st February 2021 19:15

Photo of the Month: January 2021

We would like to thank everyone who submitted photos for our weekly galleries in January. There were over 130 shots of Portsmouth, showing off our city in all its glory. The galleries have had hundreds of visits from our readers who we are sure have thoroughly enjoyed viewing them, especially at a time when we are so restricted in how often we can get out and about.

It was a very difficult choice for our panel, but of course there can be only one winner.....well, actually there are two as we couldn't decide between these amazing submissions from Pete Sowalsky and Robin Blair!

Congratulations to you both and we will be in touch to arrange delivery of your Island City Living mugs.

Pete Sowalsky



We loved Pete's shot of the iconic bandstand, a place in Portsmouth that people enjoy for so many different reasons. The contrast between the sky and ground, the long shadows, the silhouettes of the birds and walkers and of course the bandstand itself with its moon and crescent made this such a worthy winner

Robin Blair We thought Robin's shot was really beautiful and was one of very few photos that had a person central to the composition. The silhouette of the figure fishing contrasted against the richness and depth of colour generated by the setting sun is stunning. We also felt that the shot told or suggested a story and therefore deserved to be a winner. We cannot wait to see February's submissions and thank you again to all those who took the time to take such fantsatic photos and to share them with the AboutMyArea / Island City Living community.





