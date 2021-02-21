https://analytics.google.
Photo of the Month for February 2021

Published: 1st March 2021 19:19

Photo of the Month: February 2021

Once again we were overwhelmed with the number and quality of photos submitted during February. There was  such a contrast as the light changed over the month, refelcted in the sunrises, sunsets and daytime photos. We even had one of snowmen, albeit very small ones, thank you to Nicky Lear for making us smile with that one. Thank you to everyone who entered, it really does give a lot of people a lot of pleasure.

The winner however, is Mark Cox; Congratulations Mark, you win an Island City Living mug for this inredible shot...

This shot of the Royal Garrison Church really took our breath away. The church is always beautiful to look at but set against this dramatic sky really accentuates the blues and greys of the stonework. We also love the way you can see the sky through the windows.

 
We are now looking forward to March's entries as the city springs into life...happy snapping!

 

