Photo of the Month for March 2021

Photo of the Month: March 2021

Spring was definitely in the air this month as we saw Portsmouth coming back to life in more ways the one, across almost 100 photos. There were so many outstanding and creative shots to enjoy and we cannot thank our contributors enough for spreading happiness amongst our website readers and social media followers. This month's entries have also taken pride of place on the new Island City Living mobile app, for even more people to enjoy.

So, this month's winner is.........Steve Raven. Congratulations Steve, you win an Island City Living mug for this truly amazing shot...

This photo of a very hungry and very happy squirrel in Kingston Cemetary is simply superb. It must have taken great patience and skill to capture such a shot, one that would be worthy of a place in National Geographic!