Photo of the Month for April 2021

Our task to select the winner of our Photo of the Month competition gets more and more difficult as we have to choose from so many outstanding images of our city. This month yielded a bumper crop from coastline to urban, wildlife to pub beer garden, sunrise to sunset! A massive thank you to all those who shared their shots, and we cannot wait to see what May brings.

And so, to this month’s winner, congratulations to…..Sammy White, who wins an Island City Living mug for this really beautiful shot of the Warrior.

We loved this shot for its deep greens and blues and the unusual cloud formation. We also liked the way the Warrior didn’t dominate but still struck its usual imposing pose against the smaller boats dotted around it.