Photo of the Month for May 2021

Published: 31st May 2021 19:41

Photo of the Month: May 2021

We never cease to be amazed at the creativity and keen eye of our photo contributors each month as they present us with unique views of the City or capture the familiar in a new and special way. May has been no exception as our galleries have been filled with shots influenced by the dramatic contrast in weather, emerging wildlife and the City's proud Naval presence.

We would like to thank the growing number of contributors for taking the time to photograph and share their images, it is a genuine pleasure to see them all and to curate our monthly galleries.

And so to this month's winner...congratulations to Jon Mainwaring, winner for May and recipient of an Island City Living mug, for this shot....

We really liked this shot, taken from the North of the City. We loved the way the cloud, backlit by the sun, is reflected in the water, creating a silhouette of the crane in the centre. In daylight this wouldn't be the most attractive of landscapes to capture but taken at this time of day it's transformed into a thing of real beauty.

We cannnot wait to see what June brings as summer kicks in and fingers crossed the City returns to near normal.

