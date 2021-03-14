https://analytics.google.
  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
ama

Testimonials

"Haley is truly a constant professional, always producing great articles for us, not only for our business but also for our charity events."
- Andrew Pearce, Creatiques Couture
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

Photo of the Month for May 2021

Published: 31st May 2021 19:41

Photo of the Month: May 2021

We never cease to be amazed at the creativity and keen eye of our photo contributors each month as they present us with unique views of the City or capture the familiar in a new and special way. May has been no exception as our galleries have been filled with shots influenced by the dramatic contrast in weather, emerging wildlife and the City's proud Naval presence.

We would like to thank the growing number of contributors for taking the time to photograph and share their images, it is a genuine pleasure to see them all and to curate our monthly galleries.

And so to this month's winner...congratulations to Jon Mainwaring, winner for May and recipient of an Island City Living mug, for this shot....

 

We really liked this shot, taken from the North of the City. We loved the way the cloud, backlit by the sun, is reflected in the water, creating a silhouette of the crane in the centre. In daylight this wouldn't be the most attractive of landscapes to capture but taken at this time of day it's transformed into a thing of real beauty.

We cannnot wait to see what June brings as summer kicks in and fingers crossed the City returns to near normal.

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | Business Talk | Council Elections 2021 | Culture | Newsletters | Charity News | Health and Wellbeing | Tales From the City | Sunday Supplement | Albert Road Directory | Student Voice | Shaping Portsmouth | Have Your Say | Gallery | Podcasts | Quiz Corner | Days Gone By | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies