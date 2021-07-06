Photo of the Month for June 2021

Published: 6th July 2021 17:18

Photo of the Month for June 2021 Firstly, thank you so much to all those who shared their photos throughout the month of June. Receiving your shots has to be the favourite part of our job as they always make us smile and never cease to amaze us. There were so many outstanding examples this month, you have all been very creative and managed to capture Portsmouth at its best. It was great to see so many photos featuring flowers and nature as we moved from spring to summer.

And so to this month's winner, a very big well done to Maz Goff for this beautiful shot. An Island City Living mug will be winging its way to you very soon...

We loved the simplicity of the shot but also the very clever way in which the sun highlights the dandelion seeds as they await a gust of wind to carry them away. It's a very evocative photo, which perfectly represents the transition from spring to summer.





Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.