Weekly Gallery Photo of the Month for July 2021 Published: 3rd August 2021 08:40 Photo of the Month for July 2021 Choosing the photo of the month is one of our favourite jobs but the challenge of doing so gets harder and harder as the number of entries is so high and the quality and creativity of our photographers just gets better and better. Thank you to each and every one of our contributors for July, we hope you enjoy sharing your snaps just as much as we do and the thousands of people who view them and engage with them. Not only do the photos appear on this website and on our Facebook page, but they are also uploaded to the Island City Living mobile app so that even more people can see them. So, without further ado, the winner of the Photo of the Month for July 2021 is...... Tony Hicks!!! Congratulations Tony, not only for winning this month's competition, but also for being a regular and prolific contributor since day one. You capture so much of what is good about Portsmouth and we always delight at seeing your latest shots. This one is a very worthy winner... We loved this stunning aerial shot as it encapsulates so many highlights of our city: Old Portsmouth, Gunwharf, the Dockyard and the increasingly busy stretch of water that sees increasingly large vessels entering and leaving the port. The late afternoon light bathes the shot in an appropriate golden glow.