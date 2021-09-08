https://analytics.google.
Photo of the Month for August 2021

Published: 8th September 2021 09:21
 

August was a quiet month for photographs, but the emphasis was definitely on quality over quantity as we received some stunning shots taken from across the City. From a lost deer in Old Portsmouth to revellers entering the Victorious Festival, your snaps captured all aspects of Pompey life and we thoroughly enjoyed seeing and then sharing them with our readers, our social media followers and our mobile app users. Thank you to all of our contributors and we cannot wait to see what you capture in September.

As always, we choose our favourite shot from the month, never an easy task, the winner receiving a much-coveted Island City Living mug. So, without further ado, the winner for August is.....Nigel Mills!!!
 
Well done Nigel, we'll be in touch to arrange delivery of your mug and thank you for this amazing photo...
 

We loved this shot of a heron, perched on the edge of a pond in the Rock Gardens. The bird is in really sharp focus and profile, standing out against the background. If you look it for long enough you'll swear you see the bird moving slightly! It's a reminder that although we live in a city, there are so many different and diverse things to see and that it's possible to capture natural images like this.


