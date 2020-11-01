Colas invites Portsmouth residents to share views on city's roads and streets

Colas provide a range of services across Portsmouth, such as maintaining the roads, managing street lights and keeping pavements clean and tidy and would like to hear the public's thoughts on their work.

Jane Tume, Colas' PFI Performance and Quality manager, said: "Colas have been working in Portsmouth for 17 years now and we want to make sure we continue to improve our services. Listening to peoples’ views is a big part of this and we want to hear from anyone, whether you are a resident, work in the city or just visiting. It's a great way to identify what we're doing well, where we can improve and highlight any specific issues people might have so we can take action."

People can give their views by completing a survey at: https://www.research.net/r/Colas_2020

The survey is open until the end of November.