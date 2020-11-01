https://analytics.google.
  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Verisona Law

Testimonials

"Sanctuary Vets love working with AMA, mainly because of the phenomenal support and enthusiasm that is offered by Haley. We are a family run business surrounded by corporate veterinary practices whic..." more
- Sue Burden, Sanctuary Vetes
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

Colas invites Portsmouth residents to share views on city's roads and streets

Published: 1st November 2020 12:14
Portsmouth residents are being asked for their views on the condition of the city's roads and tidiness of its streets.

Colas provide a range of services across Portsmouth, such as maintaining the roads, managing street lights and keeping pavements clean and tidy and would like to hear the public's thoughts on their work.

Jane Tume, Colas' PFI Performance and Quality manager, said: "Colas have been working in Portsmouth for 17 years now and we want to make sure we continue to improve our services. Listening to peoples’ views is a big part of this and we want to hear from anyone, whether you are a resident, work in the city or just visiting. It's a great way to identify what we're doing well, where we can improve and highlight any specific issues people might have so we can take action."

People can give their views by completing a survey at: https://www.research.net/r/Colas_2020

The survey is open until the end of November.
Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | Tales from the City | Podcasts | Have Your Say | What's on in Portsmouth | Business Talk | Portsmouth People | Lifestyle | Food and Drink | Competitions | Gallery | Days Gone By | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies