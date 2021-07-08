Portsmouth Water Consultation on Meeting the Challenges of Drought

Published: 8th July 2021 12:24

Portsmouth Water is carrying out a public consultation on how it plans to manage droughts to make sure it can always supply reliable water to its customers in West Sussex and Hampshire.



All water companies have to update their drought plans regularly and they are currently carrying out consultations with their customers on these updates across the South East.

Droughts happen when there is less rain than usual, leading to a shortage of water for people, the environment, farming and industry.

Portsmouth Water's draft Drought Plan sets out how it would work with its customers to save water, reduce leakage and manage water supplies for homes and businesses.

The Portsmouth Water area has very reliable water sources. However, a growing population, climate change and increased water use at home during the Covid-19 pandemic are all putting more pressure on water supplies, particularly during hot summers when demand is at its highest.

Jim Barker, Head of Water Resources Planning at Portsmouth Water, said: "Even before there's a drought, we encourage everyone to save water every day, by offering tips, advice and free water-saving products."

"We also work round-the-clock to find and fix leaks. We've committed to reduce leaks by half by 2050 and last year we reduced them to their lowest levels yet."

"However, it's important we're ready to do more if a severe drought does hit. Our drought plan sets out the actions we'd take and how we'd support vulnerable customers, as well as jobs and the economy."



"We'd really encourage everyone to take a few minutes to learn more about how we'd meet the challenges of a drought, so when it does happen, we're all ready to play our part."

Read more and take part in the consultation, which runs until August 2, at portsmouthwater.co.uk/droughtplan.

Portsmouth Water customers can sign up for a free virtual home water audit and free water-saving devices at Get Water Fit - www.getwaterfit.co.uk.

