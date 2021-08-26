Have Your Say: What Now in Fratton?

Published: 26th August 2021 12:09

In 2018 FBL asked you what your priorities were for Fratton and you told us they were:



• Creating opportunities for the community to celebrate success and achievements.

• Supporting good mental health and wellbeing

• Community meals

As a result, in 2019 FBL ran and supported, amongst other things:

The Great Get Together, the Fratton Family Festival and the Festival of Light Lantern Parade.

The first Inspiring Fratton Awards scheme with the local PM, the Time Capsule project,

Making and performance workshops and community groups and weekly community lunch.

2020 was a very different year. All event were cancelled as was the community lunch. Instead FBL volunteers delivered 3 Fratton wide leaflets as well as food parcels, prescriptions, library books and craft packs. They walked dogs and gardened and helped were ever they were needed. During the easing of lockdown in September the Fox Box Café pilot project was launched in Kingston Rec.



As the Inspiring Fratton Awards nominations were online this went ahead and the Awards were given out at a socially distanced event in December. Please visit our website to view the Videos: http://www.frattonbiglocal.org.uk/index.php/videos

So far in 2021 FBL is starting to plan events and the Awards again and is trying to establish a Community Pantry in Fratton. A Community pantry is a membership organization, mid-way between a food bank and a shop that helps people on limited incomes to shop and budget.

Volunteering in Fratton continues where needed. Now the Partners, who run FBL think it's time to ask you again what you're your priorities are for Fratton?

To complete the survey please click here



Thank you for your help



Fratton Big Local

