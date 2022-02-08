Community Safety Survey 2022: Building a picture of crime in Portsmouth

Published: 8th February 2022 15:25

Residents will once again be asked for their experiences of crime and antisocial behaviour, in a survey carried out by Portsmouth City Council every two years to build a picture of community safety in the city.

From Monday 7 February until mid-March around 1,000 residents will be interviewed face-to-face at various locations across Portsmouth. The 10-minute surveys will be carried out by students from the University of Portsmouth, who are trained and supervised by the council.

The Community Safety Survey is unique as it does not rely on crimes or incidents being reported to the police but collects the views and experiences of residents directly. The research has been taking place in one form or another for about 20 years allowing the council to track how community safety issues change over time.

This year there is an amended question about areas people avoid or feel unsafe - helping the council to collect data about what could be done to make those places safer. This has been done to support work on Violence Against Women and Girls - the data can be separately analysed for women for this question.

A new question has also been added about online crime, in view of the digital age we live in.

Surveys will take place across the North, South and Centre of the city, allowing for a sample that is reflective of the varying demographics of the city.

To find out more about the methodology and read reports from previous years, visit the Safer Portsmouth website: www.saferportsmouth.org.uk/community-safety-survey

