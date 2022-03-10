https://analytics.google.
Have Your Say - Share your views on Violence Against Women and Girls

Published: 10th March 2022 16:32
Hampshire Police and Crime Commissioner Donna Jones has opened a ‘call for evidence’ to hear the thoughts, views and experiences of residents and practitioners in relation to Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG) here in Hampshire and on the Isle of Wight. 

The aims and objectives for this call for evidence is to better understand the true scale and extent of VAWG and its impact upon individuals, their families and communities, to hear people’s experience of the reporting process, to understand support service capacity and to identify examples of best practice and what is working well locally.

What do you need to do? 

Just visit: http://s.alchemer.eu/s3/Public-VAWG-Survey-2022 and fill out the survey. 

This call for evidence is open for 6 weeks, launching on March 8th 2022. The deadline for submission is April 18th 2022 11.59pm.

For more information visit the PCC's website - https://www.hampshire-pcc.gov.uk/get-involved/consultations 

