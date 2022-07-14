Have Your Say: Help shape the Police Race Action Plan
|Published: 14th July 2022 08:48
On 24 May the National Police Chiefs Council (NPCC) and College of Policing started consulting on a new race plan aimed at addressing race disparities affecting Black people and changing a legacy of distrust.
A link to the national plan can be found at https://www.college.police.uk/article/police-race-action-plan-published
Along with the NPCC and College of Policing, we are keen to hear from anyone with an interest in this area, including anti-racist organisations, community groups, and members of the public. The survey in the link below offers respondents the opportunity to contribute views that will shape the Police Race Action Plan and its ongoing implementation. https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/PlanFeedback/
Comments
