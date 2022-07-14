https://analytics.google.
  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Island City Living Mobile App
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

Have Your Say: Help shape the Police Race Action Plan

Published: 14th July 2022 08:48
On 24 May the National Police Chiefs Council (NPCC) and College of Policing started consulting on a new race plan aimed at addressing race disparities affecting Black people and changing a legacy of distrust. 

A link to the national plan can be found at https://www.college.police.uk/article/police-race-action-plan-published

Along with the NPCC and College of Policing, we are keen to hear from anyone with an interest in this area, including anti-racist organisations, community groups, and members of the public. The survey in the link below offers respondents the opportunity to contribute views that will shape the Police Race Action Plan and its ongoing implementation. https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/PlanFeedback/

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | Business Talk | The Jolly Sailor | Environment & Sustainablility | Police & Crime | Culture | Health and Wellbeing | Twin Cities | Charity News | Newsletters | Tales From the City | Sunday Supplement | Albert Road Directory | Student Voice | Shaping Portsmouth | Have Your Say | Photo Galleries | Council Elections 2022 | Quiz Corner | Competitions | Days Gone By | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies