Have Your Say: Portsmouth residents asked for their views on Colas work

Published: 2nd November 2022 11:48
Portsmouth residents are being asked for their views on the condition of the city's roads and tidiness of its streets.

 

Colas provide a range of services across Portsmouth, such as maintaining the roads, managing street lights and keeping pavements clean and tidy and would like to hear the public's thoughts on their work.

A Colas spokesperson: "Colas have been working in Portsmouth for 19 years now and we want to make sure we continue to improve our services. Listening to people's views is a big part of this and we want to hear from anyone, whether you are a resident, work in the city or just visiting. It's a great way to identify what we're doing well, where we can improve and highlight any specific issues people might have so we can take action."

People can give their views by completing a survey at: https://www.research.net/r/Colas2022

The survey is open until the end of November

