Have your say on the future of Victoria Park

Published: 19th November 2020 15:25

People in Portsmouth are being asked to have their say on future plans for Victoria Park, Portsmouth's original public park, by taking part in a newly-launched consultation. People of all ages can take part in the survey and tell Portsmouth City Council which areas of park life interest them the most, from the plants and trees, to the historic monuments or play facilities, and share how they would like to use the park in the years ahead.

Getting feedback and ideas from the public is an important step in the council's project to revive Victoria Park and restore its position as 'the people's park' - an open space that serves the whole city. The goal is to breathe new life into the park and create an inclusive greenspace at the heart of Portsmouth while continuing to respect and celebrate the heritage of the historic park.

The quickest and easiest way to get involved is to take part in the online survey via www.portsmouth.gov.uk/victoriapark. Those who aren't online can also call 023 9268 8911 to complete the survey over the phone or request a postal version. Anyone who completes the survey can also choose to be entered into a prize draw to win a £50 shopping voucher.

Councillor Steve Pitt, deputy leader of Portsmouth City Council, said: "This year we've seen how vitally important it is for everyone to have access to safe, welcoming and inspiring outdoor spaces - it's something we all need for our mental and physical wellbeing. We have a fantastic opportunity here to revitalise one of our best-loved parks and we want to make sure that any changes we make truly serve the local community. Now is the time for people to share their views and get involved in creating a people's park to be proud of."

The project to revive Victoria Park was awarded over £250,000 in development funding from The National Lottery Heritage Fund earlier this year. This money is being used to help progress the plans for the park so that the city can apply for a full National Lottery Heritage Fund grant of more than £2 million in 2021 - that grant would help fund the restoration work in Victoria Park and bring to life residents' ideas.

The consultation will be open until 18 December. All the responses will be reviewed and considered as the project team develops plans for the park. Residents will also have the chance to get involved as the design process continues - giving feedback on the proposals and influencing the final plans.

Local people are also being invited to join the Friends of Victoria Park volunteer group.

To take part in the online consultation visit www.portsmouth.gov.uk/victoriapark or call 023 9268 8911 if you're unable to take part online.

