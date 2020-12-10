Sunday deadline to help plan the future of sport and leisure in Portsmouth

Published: 10th December 2020 09:50

Residents have until Sunday 13 December to give their views on Portsmouth City Council's ideas on how best to invest in sport and leisure facilities, which could involve a brand new swimming pool, sports facilities and community centre in the south east of the city.

The council have been considering how to invest in sport and leisure over the next few years, with the pandemic accelerating the decision-making process. The pandemic has badly affected leisure facilities across the country.

Money had been set aside money for essential maintenance at Eastney Swimming Pool and Wimbledon Park Sports Centre. But this would not cover improvements to encourage new customers, or deal with accessibility issues at Eastney. Therefore officers were asked to explore options.

One option being considered is to put the money for Eastney pool and Wimbledon Park centre towards a new centre with a swimming pool, sports facilities and community space in the south east of the city. Their preferred location would be Bransbury Park, on the site of the present sports and community facilities. A new centre would replace Wimbledon Park Sports Centre and Eastney Swimming Pool, as it would offer what they currently do and more.

Cllr Steve Pitt, the council's Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Economic Development, said: "The pandemic has made it more important than ever to invest in sport and leisure and get more people active. At the same time we must look at our current provision and make challenging financial decisions to invest in the future so we have fit-for-purpose and accessible facilities for all our residents to use.

"We've got some big decisions to make about what facilities we want to have in the south east of the city. We have some sites that are much-loved by those that use them but we need to balance the cost of keeping them going with what we could get by investing that money in new facilities. These are difficult decisions and we want to hear your views so please complete the survey before it closes on Sunday."

Portsmouth is facing a budget shortfall of around £7-8m this year, so the council must spend as sensibly as they can to make sure residents have the best possible facilities.

A £2.5m redevelopment of the Pyramids Centre was recently agreed. It will include an impressive new adventure play and trampoline facility and a major expansion of the already-successful gym. The plans have been met with some disappointment, but keeping the Pyramids leisure pool is not an option.

Cllr Pitt added: "The only options left were to close the centre completely or find a way to keep it open before the building inevitably reaches the end of its life. The new plans will encourage more residents and visitors of all ages to use the Pyramids to get active and have fun, and help to secure its future for a few more years before we consult on what will eventually replace it, as explained in the Seafront Masterplan."

Find out more and complete the survey at www.portsmouth.gov.uk/sportandleisure by Sunday 13 December. Those unable to complete the survey online can do it over the phone by calling 023 9261 6708.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.