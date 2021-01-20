Have Your Say on improvements to Eastern Rd

Published: 20th January 2021 11:02

Eastern Road is an essential route used by a vast number of people for a variety of reasons. This makes them the best people to share their opinions on how the Council could improve the walking and cycling route along Eastern Road. The improvements will offer people a more attractive alternative to travelling by motor vehicle. This would benefit peoples' health and create less air pollution.

Portsmouth City Council recently received a funding boost of over £450,000 from the government's Active Travel Fund which will pay for improvements to a stretch of the cycle path between Airport Service Road and Burrfields Road. These improvements will be Phase 1 of the scheme.

The council is looking to gain an understanding of people's opinions of the Eastern Road cycling and walking route. This will help inform future funding bids as opportunities arise over the coming years.

The survey seeks views from everyone using this route to make the cycle routes and footpaths more accessible for all ages and abilities. The improvements being considered for the first phase are widening the path, improvements at junctions, moving some of the sign posts and making it clear which side of the path cyclists and pedestrians should each use. The work will not impact on the width of the road.

People who wish to take part in the survey can visit https://www.research.net/r/EasternRoad

As well as completing the opinion survey, people can also add specific information on the Widen My Path webpage, indicating where they believe improvements are needed. This will help inform the prioritisation of any future activity. Details can be shared at https://www.widenmypath.com/suggest/#14/50.8212/-1.0492

The council is also engaging key stakeholders in their plans to co-develop them with all users of this route, as well as those located along the road and in the surrounding area.

The Active Travel Fund improvements to the cycling network are permanent and therefore different to the temporary and experimental schemes that the government funded at the beginning of the pandemic.

The plans have taken into account learning from previous investigations into improvements along this route, along with feedback received about areas of concern and suggestions for improvement from businesses and residents.

Cllr Lynne Stagg, Cabinet Member for Traffic and Transportation, said "I encourage everyone to take part in the opinion survey and share comments on specific locations on the Widenmypath web page. We have funds at the moment for the stretch between Airport Service Road and Burrfields Road.

"Gathering feedback is an important step as we hope to use this information to support any future funding bids as we look to make cycle and walking a more attractive choice for people travelling in Portsmouth".

