Have Your Say: Help shape plans for new Bransbury Park community sports hub

Published: 17th February 2021 16:30

Residents are invited to help shape exciting plans to build brand new swimming pools, a sports centre and community hub at Bransbury Park by completing Portsmouth City Council's survey before 21 March 2021.

Last year the council asked residents for their views on the idea of spending money set aside to keep the aging facilities at Eastney Swimming Pool and Wimbledon Park Sports Centre going as they currently are, or on a brand new facility at Bransbury Park instead.

As the majority of residents (63%) supported this idea, the council recently gave the go ahead to develop plans further. They are now encouraging residents to further shape these plans via the survey so they can make sure the proposals meet the needs of as many people as possible.

The council have committed £10.5m towards the project and will bid to Sport England for up to £2m more in grant funding to maximise the number of facilities on the site. They will be incorporating the existing Eastney Community Centre into the building to provide a modern flexible ecologically sound community facility.

Cllr Steve Pitt, the council's Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Economic Development, said: "Early plans include a swimming pool, a learner pool, a gym and indoor sports hall, community rooms and a café. However, we need to be sure that the facilities that we include meet the needs of the city and the local community so please make sure you have your say by completing the survey online or by phone.

"We want to reassure residents that this will not involve the loss of any of the existing grassed areas and we know our plans will need to address concerns over parking. The proposals will go through the statutory planning process at a later stage but we wanted to involve residents in this project from the very beginning."

The council will also be talking to groups and organisations who use Eastney Community Centre, Eastney Swimming Pool and Wimbledon Park Sports Centre to help decide the right mix of facilities. No decisions have been made on the futures of Eastney Swimming Pool or Wimbledon Park Sport Centre. Further public consultation will take place for both sites.

Find out more and complete the survey at www.portsmouth.gov.uk/sportandleisure before 21 March 2021. Those who are unable to complete it online can do it over the phone by calling 023 9261 6708.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.