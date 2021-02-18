Have Your Say: to help reduce air pollution

Published: 18th February 2021 14:03

Residents are being asked to help the council understand what motivates them to travel sustainably to help reduce air pollution.

Portsmouth City Council is inviting residents in Portsmouth and the wider area to join focus groups to find out what motivates people to choose more sustainable active travel options, and what might stop them.

Cllr Dave Ashmore, Cabinet Member for Environment and Climate Change said "We all want to live in a city that is greener, cleaner and safer for everyone. Choosing sustainable travel options like walking, cycling or taking public transport is a great way to achieve this. I appreciate that many of us find traveling by car an easy option but air pollution is not going away unless we all start to make small changes. I hope these focus groups will get to the heart of what small changes will help us all think twice and make healthier travel choices."

Residents can apply to join the online focus groups by visiting www.portsmouth.gov.uk/airqualityfocusgroup.

The focus groups are open to everyone, regardless of how you travel around or into Portsmouth. There are limited spaces available and participants will only need to attend one of the hour long groups, held between 1 March to 19 March 2021. Those taking part will receive a £20 voucher that can be used at a range of retailers.

Cllr Lynne Stagg, Cabinet Member for Traffic and Transportation said "The council is committed to making cleaner travel options accessible to all. However, to create cleaner air we need everyone to start making cleaner travel choices. By being a part of the focus group you could also get a first glimpse of our marketing concepts that will be seen right across the city, encouraging people to make greener travel choices. Please sign up today to be a part of making Portsmouth a healthier place to be."

For more information about air quality measures in Portsmouth, visit portsmouth.gov.uk/cleanerair

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.