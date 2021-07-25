Have Your Say: Share your views on the future of buses in Portsmouth

Published: 25th July 2021 10:21

Residents and business owners are being asked to help shape the future of the city's bus service that will help make this a more attractive way to travel in Portsmouth.



Portsmouth City Council will be developing a Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP) for Portsmouth, in collaboration with the city's bus operators. Seeking views from residents and business owners are essential whether they already use buses or not, to help develop a plan that will develop our bus services for future generations to come.

The plan is being developed in response to government's recently published National Bus Strategy - Bus Back Better. As part of this central Government have pledged £3 billion in funding across the country to help deliver these plans, and Portsmouth is keen to secure a fair share of this funding and improve journeys for a greener, healthier and better connected future.

The survey will seek to understand what people think would improve the local bus services and what would encourage people use them for the first time or for more journeys in the future.

The survey will take approx. 10 minutes and closes on 22 August. To take part in the survey visit www.research.net/r/PBusServices

Cllr Lynne Stagg, Cabinet Member for Traffic and Transportation said, "It is so important that everyone shares their views in this survey whether they are regular passengers or have never been on a bus before. I want to see so many more people travelling by bus like I do, but we need to understand what stops people so that we can make positive changes."

For more information about the survey visit www.travel.portsmouth.gov.uk/schemes/busopinionsurvey/

