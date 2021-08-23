https://analytics.google.
  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Island City Living Mobile App

Testimonials

"Sanctuary Vets love working with AMA, mainly because of the phenomenal support and enthusiasm that is offered by Haley. We are a family run business surrounded by corporate veterinary practices whic..." more
- Sue Burden, Sanctuary Vetes
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

Have Your Say: On E-Scooters

Published: 23rd August 2021 13:30
 
Now that theregulated, rental e-scooter trial is fully underway Portsmouth City Council would like to know your opinion on the use of e-scooters in Portsmouth.
 

PCC is one of a number of local authorities in the Solent region taking part in a national trial, working with Solent Transport and rental e-scooter operator, Voi Technology.

Capturing peoples' perception of e-scooters forms an important part of the trial of rental e-scooters as a new, sustainable form of transport.

Your feedback will help PCC understand whether perceptions have changed since the trial began in March and will help to feed into Solent Transport's report to the government on the success of the regional trial. A pre-launch survey, carried out before the start of the trial in March will be compared with the current survey results.

The regulated, rental e-scooters in the trial are legal on public roads, however privately-owned e-scooters remain illegal, except on private land.

Click Here to take the survey

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | Business Talk | Environment & Sustainablility | Police & Crime | Council Elections 2021 | Culture | Newsletters | Charity News | Health and Wellbeing | Tales From the City | Sunday Supplement | Albert Road Directory | Student Voice | Shaping Portsmouth | Have Your Say | Gallery | Quiz Corner | Days Gone By | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies