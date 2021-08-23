Have Your Say: On E-Scooters

Published: 23rd August 2021 13:30

Now that theregulated, rental e-scooter trial is fully underway Portsmouth City Council would like to know your opinion on the use of e-scooters in Portsmouth.

PCC is one of a number of local authorities in the Solent region taking part in a national trial, working with Solent Transport and rental e-scooter operator, Voi Technology.

Capturing peoples' perception of e-scooters forms an important part of the trial of rental e-scooters as a new, sustainable form of transport.

Your feedback will help PCC understand whether perceptions have changed since the trial began in March and will help to feed into Solent Transport's report to the government on the success of the regional trial. A pre-launch survey, carried out before the start of the trial in March will be compared with the current survey results.

The regulated, rental e-scooters in the trial are legal on public roads, however privately-owned e-scooters remain illegal, except on private land.

Click Here to take the survey

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.