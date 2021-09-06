https://analytics.google.
Have Your Say: Milton Neighbourhood Plan

Published: 6th September 2021 16:27
Milton residents are being invited to have their say on the area's draft neighbourhood plan, which outlines a way forward for the area for the next 15 years.

The Milton Neighbourhood Planning Forum has prepared the plan, which will inform future planning decisions made by Portsmouth City Council in the area.

The next stage of the process is a public consultation to be held by the council.

Residents can comment on the plan from 6 September to 18 October 2021.

To see the plan and associated documents residents should go to the Milton neighbourhood plan site at miltonplan.org.uk

They can also see printed copies of the plan at Milton Library, Milton Village Hall and Eastney Community Centre.

To comment, residents should email planning.policy@portsmouthcc.gov.uk

Anyone who needs help accessing the documents, or who needs to submit comments on paper, can contact the council on 07789 271471.

For more details, residents can search 'neighbourhood plans' at www.portsmouth.gov.uk

