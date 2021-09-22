Have your say on the new draft Portsmouth Local Plan

Public consultation running until 31 October 2021.

A new draft local plan for the city has been created by Portsmouth City Council who are now inviting residents to read the plan and give their feedback in a public consultation running until 31 October 2021.

The Portsmouth Local Plan is a plan for the whole city for the next fifteen years. It sets out where new homes can be built, opportunities for local jobs and the facilities needed, and how to protect the environment and deliver high-quality spaces.

The council have opened a virtual consultation room to the public. The plan has been split into topics to make it easier for people to view the areas they are interested in and provide feedback as they work their way around the virtual room. The room can be revisited multiple times to look at the different sections of the plan and give feedback.

Three drop-in events are being held for residents who are not online or who do not get on with the virtual room format, so they can view the plan and give their feedback in person:

Saturday 16 October, 10am - 1pm, Cosham Library, Spur Road, Cosham.

Tuesday 19 October, 4pm - 8pm, Pompey in the Community, Anson Road, Fratton (as there is an evening match you are advised to walk, cycle or use public transport as parking will be very limited in the area).

Wednesday 20 October, 10am - 2pm, Central Library, Guildhall Square, Portsmouth.

Councillor Hugh Mason, Cabinet Member for Planning Policy & City Development, said: "The Government is forcing the council to plan to build an extra 17,700 new houses in Portsmouth over the next 15 years. This is far too many in an island city, but the Government have rejected our request to have a more realistic housing target.

"There is also the need to plan for the creation of new employment opportunities for people living in the city. The options set out for Tipner- Horsea include the creation of a centre of excellence for modern marine manufacturing which will build upon the city’s great maritime industrial tradition, alongside innovative housing provision.

"These challenges, together with the others set out in this draft plan, should not be considered in isolation but as integral parts of a comprehensive plan for the future of our great city. I look forward to seeing all the comments and ideas which this consultation will produce."

Following the consultation, the council will make any necessary changes to the plan and then publish for a final consultation. It will then be submitted to Government where a Planning Inspector will be appointed to assess the plan at public hearing sessions. Once approved, it will become the definitive plan for Portsmouth for the next 15 years.

For more information visit www.portsmouth.gov.uk/localplan