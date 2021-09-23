Have your say on PCC's budget strategy

Published: 23rd September 2021 13:51

Portsmouth residents are being asked to help shape the city's budget strategy for future years.



Portsmouth City Council has launched a budget consultation to help inform difficult decisions it will have to make to save £1m a year starting from April 2022.

Like all councils, Portsmouth is facing costs and increases in demand for care services that exceed the funding received from government and local taxpayers. The savings need to come from £161m of council spending and are in addition to £106m savings it has had to make in the last 11 years.

Cllr Gerald Vernon-Jackson, Leader of Portsmouth City Council, said: "We've got some tough decisions to make about how we spend public money in the city and we want residents to help inform them. The people of Portsmouth are at the centre of everything we do so it is important we get their views on how we allocate our budget and what services they value. We're also keen to hear from businesses and hope as many people as possible will take part in our survey."

The survey will run until 20 October, with residents being asked what council services they value the most, how they would allocate money and if there should be a council tax increase.

To have their say, people can:

search 'budget consultation' at www.portsmouth.gov.uk and complete an online survey.

get a paper copy of the survey from main reception at the Civic Offices or by calling 023 9261 6708.

find Portsmouth City Council on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

