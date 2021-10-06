Have Your Say: Car Clubs Survey
|Published: 6th October 2021 15:54
Portsmouth City Council has launched a survey to find out the views of residents and businesses on a proposed car club scheme for Portsmouth.
Car clubs can save members money by giving them access to a shared low-emission vehicle when it is needed, without the expense of owning a car. They also reduce the number of cars on local roads.
Your input will help influence whether we introduce a car club scheme to the city.
Please complete the short survey by 11 October.
