Have Your Say: Residents asked for views on Portsmouth parks

Portsmouth residents are being asked for views on the future of the city's parks and open spaces.

The council is running a survey to get people's thoughts until 14 November and the information will be used to set out the council's strategy for managing parks and open spaces and setting out what improvements to make.

Cllr Ben Dowling, the council's Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure & Economic Development, said: "Parks are a vital resource for people's mental and physical wellbeing as well as providing much needed natural habitats in our city.

"Since the start of the pandemic, use of public open spaces has increased and for many people they provide the only opportunity to do things outside. When we think about how we look after these places and the improvements we might make, we want to make sure we prioritise things people want and value, so it's really important people take our survey and tell us what they think."

To take the survey simply visit www.portsmouth.gov.uk and search 'parks survey' before 14 November.