Have your say: New football hub proposal in Cosham

Published: 22nd October 2021 15:01
Portsmouth residents are being asked to give their feedback on Portsmouth City Council’s plans for a new football hub in Cosham, by Sunday 31 October 2021.

Portsmouth has been as an area that has a shortfall of Artificial Grass Pitches (AGPs) to support the development of youth and adult football in the city.

The council are working with the Hampshire FA on a funding bid to the Premier League, The FA and the Government’s Football Foundation to provide a football hub at King George V playing fields in Cosham. They are applying for funding to add to the £1.2 million which has already been allocated to the scheme.

The scheme would provide a new pavilion with changing facilities, café space and toilets, as well as the AGPs. The two AGPs would be marked up to provide a variety of pitch options, such as:

  • 2 full size 100 x 64m pitches
  • 4 9v9 pitches
  • 6 7v7 pitche
  • 12 5v5 pitches

Having a range of smaller pitches will help meet the needs of youth football matches and training and would enable more children to take part in the sport. There will still be plenty of grass football pitches available in the rest of the playing fields and we are considering what other improvements we could make, such as additional bins or seating.

Cllr Ben Dowling, Portsmouth City Council's Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure & Economic Development, said: "We think this is a fantastic opportunity to have a football hub in the north of the city so more children and young people can participate in the sport whatever the weather. It will also enable us to develop a brand new pavilion with toilets and a café which would benefit all park users. 

"We want to make sure we prioritise things people want and value, so it's really important people take the survey and tell the council what they think.”

Please complete the survey at www.portsmouth.gov.uk/sportandleisure by Sunday 31 October 2021. If you are not online you can complete the survey by calling 023 9261 6708 Monday - Friday from 9am - 4pm.

The council are also currently running a wider survey looking all parks and open spaces. To take this survey simply visit www.portsmouth.gov.uk and search 'parks survey' before 14 November 2021.

