Have Your Say: Engine Idling Survey

Published: 27th October 2021 14:27

Residents are being encouraged to share their views in the engine idling survey ahead of the Clean Air Zone being launched on 29 November.

Portsmouth City Council has launched an engine idling survey to gather a better understanding of whether the people travelling in the city understand what engine idling is, and the negative impact this has on the air quality.

The 'cough cough, engine off' campaign launched a couple of years ago in Portsmouth and this survey will help find out the number of people that now take action and switch their engine off when stationary to help create cleaner air in Portsmouth.

The engine idling survey and the Clean Air Zone that launches this month are just some of the many ways the council is taking action to address Portsmouth's air pollution problem. Another example is the, soon to be launched, Bus Service Improvement Plan that will also support the council in delivering its vision of cleaner air.

Cllr Dave Ashmore, Cabinet Member for Community Safety & Environment, said: "Air pollution has serious effects on our health and environment. Improving the quality of the air we breathe in Portsmouth is a top priority and one we can all play our part in achieving. I encourage everyone to take a moment to complete the engine idling survey as this will help us understand whether there is more we need to be doing to encourage drivers to switch their engine off when stationary. Considering the many ways we can improve air quality is essential to creating cleaner air in Portsmouth"

The survey takes just 15 minutes to complete and closes on the 19 November 2021. To take part visit www.research.net/r/Engine_Idling2021

