Have Your Say: Share you pandemic experience

Published: 29th November 2021 10:29

Portsmouth City Council invites residents to have their say and share their experience of the pandemic.

Residents in Portsmouth are being invited to have their say on how the coronavirus pandemic has affected their lives, in research being undertaken by Portsmouth City Council. Residents will be able to share their experiences of lockdown through an online survey or via a telephone consultation service.

The survey, which goes live today, 29 November, is open to residents aged 16 and over. It will look at how coronavirus has affected everything from their work and finances, to health and wellbeing, education and access to local services. The responses gathered will help shape the city's ongoing recovery plans and support for local communities.

The quickest and simplest way for residents to take part in the survey is to visit: www.coronavirussurvey.portsmouth.gov.uk and selecting 'wave 3'. Alternatively, those who don't have access to the internet, or who find it difficult to use, can call Portsmouth City Council's dedicated team on 023 9261 6708 and take the coronavirus survey over the phone.

The telephone service is intended to allow more people to have their say on important city issues.

As well as looking closely at the challenges the city has faced, the survey will ask about positive changes residents may have seen, for instance having more time to enjoy hobbies and family time, using cars less and exercising more, or feeling a stronger sense of community.

Cllr Gerald Vernon-Jackson, Leader at Portsmouth City Council, comments:

"The coronavirus survey helps us to understand what our city needs now and what it will likely need as we rebuild our local economy and services after the pandemic.

"The pandemic has been tough for many in the city. Some will have lost people they love, been unwell, or cared for vulnerable relatives. We know it has affected residents' finances, jobs and education and that it has meant doing things differently - changing the way we all work, travel, shop and engage with the community.

"We're asking residents to tell us the impact they have experienced, and these insights will help guide how we work with other organisations and communities to ensure our ongoing coronavirus response helps keep Portsmouth safe and building towards a strong future. I urge everyone to complete it; take 10 minutes to have your say to help make sure your views are counted in decisions on services."

The survey will close at 23:59 on Tuesday 28 December 2021

The findings from this consultation will also be compared with those from a similar piece of research conducted last year. This will allow the council to track the impact of the pandemic across the whole year and see how things may have changed between the first, second and third wave of the virus. The results from the previous coronavirus surveys can be found at: www.coronavirussurvey.portsmouth.gov.uk

How to have your say:

The digital way

If you have internet access, this is the easiest way to have your say. You can also sign-up for email alerts, so you’ll be the first to know about new consultations. www.portsmouth.gov.uk/ycys

The telephone way

If you don’t have access to the internet, call 023 9261 6708 to take part in the coronavirus survey over the phone.

