Have Your Say: Social housing tenants asked to rate repairs

Published: 3rd December 2021 08:45
Social housing tenants in Portsmouth are being asked to rate the repairs service they get from their landlord.

Portsmouth City Council's Housing & Social Care Scrutiny Panel wants to know how social housing providers are performing when it comes to addressing day-to-day repairs such as fixing a leaky tap.

Residents are being asked to take a survey and say how satisfied they are with the time repairs take, the quality of the work and the professionalism of staff.

Cllr Cal Corkery, chair of the scrutiny panel, said: "We want to get an understanding of what residents living in social housing are experiencing and how well their landlords are addressing any repair issues. The best way for us to do that is to hear from people themselves so I'd encourage as many people as possible to take our survey and tell us what they think."

The survey is part of the scrutiny panel's work looking at social housing day-to-day repairs in the city and feedback given will inform the next steps of its review.

To take the survey search "Your Say" at www.portsmouth.gov.uk before it closes on 19 December.

Local News
