Have Your Say: Help PCC further understand your views on e-scooters

Published: 8th December 2021 09:27

Portsmouth is one of three local authorities taking part in a regional rental e-scooter trial.

To help PCC further understand and compare public opinion and perceptions around the use of e-scooters, they are inviting you to share views, once again, through a short survey. PCC continually monitor your feedback throughout the trial, as your responses help them to make important decisions around the future of rental e-scooters and how they operate in Portsmouth.

If you have previously shared your views, PCC thank you for taking part and ask you to spare five minutes of your time to help us with our current survey. Your feedback will help them understand your current travel choices, your views on e-scooters and if you consider e-scooters to be a positive, sustainable transport option.

Your ongoing feedback will provide Solent Transport, who operate the trials in the Solent region, with valuable insights that will help the government make a decision on the future of e-scooter use in the UK.

Privately-owned e-scooters remain illegal except for use on private land, and with the landowner's permission.

The survey closes at midnight on 2 January 2022.

