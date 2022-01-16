Have Your Say -your views on health and wellbeing for al

https://analytics.google.
Published: 16th January 2022 16:11
Portsmouth City Council your views to help plan our future health and wellbeing.
 
If you want your say in how health and wellbeing is planned for all in our city, you can now read the 2022-2030 Health and Wellbeing strategy proposal on the PCC website.
 

The proposal, from Portsmouth's Health and Wellbeing Board partnership, prioritises tackling poverty, improving educational attainment, creating positive relationships in safer communities, housing and air quality and active travel.

Go online to find out exactly what's being proposed and have your say by completing the online survey before 11.59pm on 21 January 2022.

Take the Survey
