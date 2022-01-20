Have Your Say - Portsmouth Museums would like to hear from you!

Published: 20th January 2022 16:23

Share your views on museums Portsmouth City Council is seeking your thoughts on how the city's museums can be more a part of local people's lives.

You can tell them your views by taking part in a short survey, and you'll get a chance of winning a £50 shopping voucher.

The council's museums service runs Portsmouth Museum and Art Gallery, The D-Day Story, Cumberland House Natural History Museum and the Charles Dickens' Birthplace Museum.

It's hoping to involve local people more, and become more active in the community, helping residents celebrate their city's history, heritage and natural environment.

The 10-minute survey asks how people feel about the museums and how they use them. It also asks how people would like to get more involved - for instance, by volunteering, telling their stories, donating objects or documents, or helping with displays.

The closing date is 1 February.

